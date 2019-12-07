Katrina Kaif And Other Celebs Mourn The Death Of Make-up Artist Subbu With Heartfelt Notes

Celebrity make-up artist Subbu lost his battle with cancer yesterday and passed away. From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan, B-town has been mourning his death, and many of them took to social media and penned emotional and heartfelt notes on that note. The artist worked with many of the big names and was loved dearly.

Bollywood mourns Subbu

Katrina Kaif

Sharing posts of their time together, Katrina Kaif also penned down a heartfelt note. The actress wrote, "A great loss, so unexpected, cannot believe it .....such an incredible talent, The first makeup artist I ever worked with, taught me so many things, by my side for so many shoots, days , weeks months. It doesn’t seem real, such a gentle kind quiet soul, u never heard him speak about anyone in any way, he could transform your face and bring out beauty u could not see. Gone way too soon, I cannot believe we will never have our discussions again. Rest in peace subhu you will be missed"

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, bid a tearful goodbye and also stated that he was the 'best make-up artist' of all times

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma mourned the death of her make-up artist Subbu. The actor paid a heartfelt tribute to him, praising him for the person that he was and his work. She called him a ‘beautiful soul’ and a ‘mestro’, who made her look beautiful every time. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star added that he will remembered as not just as one of the ‘most loving and respected make-up artists’ in the country, but also for his ‘beautiful work’ and the lives that he touched.

Daboo Ratnani

Celebrity photographer Dabbo Ratnani also posted his heartfelt wishes for Subbu

