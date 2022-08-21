B-town Recap: Priyanka's Haircare Brand Launched In India, Sonam Welcomes 1st Child & More

Quick links:
Priyanka Chopra’s haircare brand has been a huge hit in the global market and as she decided to crank it up a notch and announce the launch of the brand 'Anomaly' in India.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on August 20. The overjoyed couple expressed joy and said, ''Our lives are forever changed.''
Teasing a collaboration with the 'Roohi' actor, Sara Ali Khan recently shared a picture featuring her and Janhvi Kapoor. The two had scary expressions on their faces as if the duo spotted a ghost!
Ranbir Kapoor joked about Alia Bhatt's baby bump and quipped about her putting on weight. Fans were quick to take to the internet and criticise the actor. The couple announced their pregnancy in June.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently announced their pregnancy. The duo penned a heartfelt note on Instagram expressing how a new life will add a unique shade to their lives.
'Darlings' star Shefali Shah informed fans that she has tested negative for COVID-19, adding that she's absolutely fine. The actor also asked fans to take measures to avoid falling prey to the virus.
Ranveer Singh has sought more time to join the probe in the case of the nude photographs registered against him, police said. A complaint stated that the actor had 'hurt the sentiments of women'.