B-town Recap: Priyanka's Haircare Brand Launched In India, Sonam Welcomes 1st Child & More

From Priyanka Chopra launching her haircare brand in India to Sonam Kapoor welcoming a baby boy, here are some of the major newsmakers of the week.

Priyanka Chopra
1/8
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra’s haircare brand has been a huge hit in the global market and as she decided to crank it up a notch and announce the launch of the brand 'Anomaly' in India.

Sonam Kapoor
2/8
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on August 20. The overjoyed couple expressed joy and said, ''Our lives are forever changed.''

Sara Ali Khan
3/8
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

Teasing a collaboration with the 'Roohi' actor, Sara Ali Khan recently shared a picture featuring her and Janhvi Kapoor. The two had scary expressions on their faces as if the duo spotted a ghost! 

Alia Bhatt
4/8
Image: Instagram/@aliabhatt

Ranbir Kapoor joked about Alia Bhatt's baby bump and quipped about her putting on weight. Fans were quick to take to the internet and criticise the actor. The couple announced their pregnancy in June.

Bipasha Basu
5/8
Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently announced their pregnancy. The duo penned a heartfelt note on Instagram expressing how a new life will add a unique shade to their lives.

Shefali Shah
6/8
Image: Instagram/@shefalishah

'Darlings' star Shefali Shah informed fans that she has tested negative for COVID-19, adding that she's absolutely fine. The actor also asked fans to take measures to avoid falling prey to the virus.

Ranveer Singh
7/8
Image: Instagram/@RanveerSingh

Ranveer Singh has sought more time to join the probe in the case of the nude photographs registered against him, police said. A complaint stated that the actor had 'hurt the sentiments of women'.

Sidharth Malhotra
8/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were recently spotted together in Mumbai. Glimpses from their outing have been making rounds on social media. Fans expressed 'they're made for each other'.

