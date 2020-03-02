'Baaghi 3', 'Kaamyaab', & Other Movie Releases Lined Up For This Friday

Bollywood also has some amazing movies lined up for this Friday. In the first week of March, Tiger Shroff’s much-awaited Baaghi 3 and Sanjay Mishra’s Kaamyaab are all set to hit the theatres. Another movie lined up for a release on Friday is Disney’s Onward. For all those movie buffs waiting to catch these at the theatres, here are some tidbits about the movie releases this week.

Baaghi 3

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is touted to be an action flick. It is a sequel to Baaghi 2 and Baaghi, both of which have Tiger Shroff in the lead. Baaghi 3 is said to be an official remake of the South Indian film, Vettai which follows the journey of two brothers in Syria. One brother gets kidnapped on a trip to Syria while the other fights against the entire nation to bring him back.

Apart from Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 3 also stars Shraddha Kapoor as Tiger’s leading lady. Riteish Deshmukh plays the role of the other brother. Ankita Lonkhande and Satish Kaushik are also a part of the Baaghi 3 cast. The movie has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala while the screenplay has been helmed by Farhad Samji.

Kaamyaab

Led by Sanjay Mishra in the cast, Kaamyaab revolves around the character of Sudheer. Playing an extra in various Bollywood movies all his life, he is all set for his 500th appearance. However, the journey changes him completely and he reaches a climactic moment in life. Besides Sanjay Mishra, Kaamyaab also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sarika Singh, Viku Khote, Akashdeep Arora and Avtar Gill. The movie is the directorial debut of Hardik Mehta. Kaamyaab has been bankrolled by Red Chilies Entertainment and Drishyam Films.

Onward

Disney’s Onward is again the story of two brothers but this time from the elf community. Ian and Barley, two elf brothers set out on a journey to find out if there is still some magic left which can help them reunite with their dead father for one day. A Disney Pixar production, Disney’s Onward is directed by Dan Scanlon and bankrolled by Kori Rae. The movie has Tom Holland and Chris Pratt lending their voices to the elf brothers in this animated movie. Octavia Spencer and Julia Louis-Dreyfus also voice for important characters in the movie.

