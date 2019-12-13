From 'Baazigar' To 'Tarzaan: The Wonder Car': Best Films Directed By Abbas-Mustan

Abbas and Mustan Burmawalla are Indian film directors and most of their films are made on suspense, thriller, action and romantic thriller. The protagonist in their film is either selfish or plays a negative role. Abbas-Mustan are known for their remarkable work worldwide and some of their best-directed films are mentioned below:

Best movies directed by director duo Abbas-Mustan

Khiladi

The first film Abbas – Mustan directed was Agneekal, soon they worked on their second film Khiladi which was released in 1992. Khiladi is an action thriller film with Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film was a super hit, and the songs topped the music charts for months after the film released. In fact, the film was so successful that seven sequels were made based on Khiladi.

Baazigar

Baazigar released in 1993, is a crime-thriller film. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Kajol as leads. This film was considered one of the best films directed by Abbas-Mustan because of the plot twist. Shah Rukh Khan portrayed a negative role in the film and even won the Best Actor award, for the same. The film was a huge success and was remade in three different languages.

Soldier

In 1998, Abbas- Mustan directed an action film Soldier which was released in theatres across the country. The movie was declared a ‘super-hit’ by Box Office India and it also became the 4th highest grossing film in India, that year. The film starred Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta. Soldier was remade in Tamil which was also a commercial hit.

Taarzan: The wonder car

Taarzan: The wonder car, directed by Abbas-Mustan was released in 2004. This fantasy action thriller film featured Vatsal Sheth, Ayesha Takia and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. The film was declared a huge failure at the box office, but it is still considered as one of the best fantasy films made so far.

Race

Another best movie directed by Abbas-Mustan was Race. Race starred actors like Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu. This action-thriller film was based on a Hollywood movie and received mix reviews from the critics. The film though went on to become commercially hit and two sequels Race 2 and Race 3 were made on the film.

