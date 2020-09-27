Baba Ramdev To Ask 'Salman, Aamir, Akshay' To Speak Up; Demands Bollywood Drug Cleanse

Amid the ongoing drug nexus probe on Bollywood with several A-listers' names coming to the fore in the alleged consumption of narcotic substances, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has said that those consuming drugs can never be called role models for the youth.

Baba Ramdev in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Political Editor Aishwarya Kapoor on Republic Bharat said that drugs are a menace that is destroying the country's youth, and that Bollywood stars who are considered icons and serve as an inspiration to many shouldn't be considered as such if they indulge in drugs.

This comes after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) interrogated Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, besides the earlier arrest of prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and others over drug consumption and peddling which is connected to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

READ | Deepika Padukone Denies Using Or Asking For Drugs; NCB Seizes Her Phone; Verification Next

READ | Payal Ghosh Asks Why Mumbai Police Hasn't Arrested Anurag Kashyap; Threatens Hunger Strike

Speaking over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Baba Ramdev contended that the late actor must have been a victim of the conspiracy and drug menace. "Sushant must have been given drugs and instigated, otherwise an intelligent person can never indulge in drugs," he said.

"Bollywood has destroyed the youth of this country, Bollywood needs to be cleaned now. If anybody consumes drugs then it is a crime. Whatever the truth is, it must come out," Baba Ramdev said.

"Attaining stardom doesn't mean one should miss the correct path and indulge themselves into drugs or other destructive addictions," Baba Ramdev opined.

'Silence over the issue is abetment'

Speaking over the silence of the prominent Bollywood actors over the recent drug-bubble burst in Bollywood, Baba Ramdev asserted that he will call up all the prominent actors and request them to come forward and speak over the issue as maintaining silence would just be considered as abetment to the ongoing drug menace.

"Jaya Bachchan Ji, Amitabh Ji, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, everyone should come forward in this fight. The country is embroiled in this vicious cycle. Big stars should come forward in cleaning this mess. Silence will be considered as abetment. Please have the guts to call out the wrong," he said.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were interrogated on Saturday by the NCB and the agency is now set to clone their cellphones. As per sources, the investigating agency is looking to retrieve their chats and other data that might reveal information about their alleged links with drugs and also keeping an eye on their credit card payments to probe if any transactions were made to drug peddlers. They have each denied consuming drugs.

READ | Karan Johar's 2019 Bollywood Party Video 'authentic & Unedited'; NCB To Chart Next Step

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.