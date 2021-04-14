Babasaheb Ambedkar 1968 Short Film Recovered By NFAI; Contains Rare Original Footage

The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) recently announced that they have recovered a rare short film based on the life of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The film was originally developed in the year 1968 and contains a series of unseen original footage, highlighting various important events of Dr Ambedkar’s life. The director of NFAI, Prakash Magdum, spoke about the newest recovery, Mahapurush Dr Ambedkar, and highlighted its importance as the nation has been celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on April 14, 2021.

NFAI recovers rare Babasaheb Ambedkar film

The National Film Archive of India recently acquired a 1968 short film based on the life of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The film had been directed by Namdeo Vatkar, who has previously worked on various renowned films in the Marathi film industry, including Aaher (1957) and Mulga (1956), amongst others. The short film, Mahapurush Dr Ambedkar, had been produced by the Director of Publicity, Government of Maharashtra in July 1968, under the banner Vathkar Productions.

The Babasaheb Ambedkar short film featured actor David Abraham as the narrator while the music had been given by Datta Davajekar. It is around 18 minutes long and has been made in a 35mm format. The NFAI director confirmed in a recent interaction with the PTI, “The film was originally made in 35 mm format but what we have found is a 16 mm copy probably meant for distribution in rural areas. The condition of the film is moderate and we plan to digitize it soon so that it can be accessed by people”.

Speaking about the recovery of the film, he said, “It is a very timely discovery of the film on Dr B.R. Ambedkar when we are celebrating 130th birth anniversary of the key architect of the Indian Constitution on 14th April. The short film fictionalises the key events of Dr Ambedkar’s life and it also has live footage of his later years”.

Prakash Magdum also made an appeal to the independent artists and filmmakers to come forward and submit their work so that it can be saved and preserved at NFAI.

Image Courtesy: National Film Archive of India Instagram