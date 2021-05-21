Babil Addresses His 'insecurities And Dilemma' In New Post, Shares Father Irrfan's Old Pic

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, set to make his acting debut with a Netflix film Qala, recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture along with an emotional note. In the note, Babil spoke about being directionless, ‘lost’ and he is unable to figure out whom to trust. In the note, he addresses his dilemma to Irrfan and talks about what is currently happening in his mind. He also added that though he is 'falling in love with attention', 'it’s all for nothing'.

Babil pens emotional note on his insecurities

In the post, Babil explained his suffering and how he is struggling to overcome it. “Hey man, I am so lost. I can’t figure out who to trust. I doubt myself, you know? I’m insecure, I’m frightened by the prospect of a godless world. My mind is in war with my gut, I am hopelessly falling In love with attention, I am hopelessly heartbroken that it’s all for nothing (sic),” he wrote.



Reacting to his post, celebrities and fans shared their thoughts and poured love. Actor Sandhya Mridul wrote, "It’s hard but not hopeless but someday it will make sense... I know this .. sending love." Apart from the stars, fans of Babil tried to console him and asked him to keep a positive approach towards life. One of the users wrote, “It’s not for nothing. So much to learn, go far to go.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “You will figure it out, we will .” A third tried to motivate him and wrote, “Your vulnerability itself is proof you’ll figure it out. All the love and healing.”

Babil who is quite active on social media while professing his thoughts had recently penned an emotional note for her mother while apologizing for being 'temperamental', for all the pain, and promised to take care of her. He also confessed that it's only his mother who loves him in the entire world. “The one and only. My only one. I'm so temperamental, I regret. She's there for me, you know? The only one. No one gives a f**k about me, truly, except my Mumma. I love you so much, I'm sorry for the pain. In the closing chapters of our book; selfishly, I want to be the one to take care of you,” the note read.

(IMAGE: BABIL.I.K/Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.