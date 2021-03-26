Babil Breaks Down After Being Unable To Save A Bird, Slams Wildlife Rescue Organisations

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil who is often seen giving a glimpse of his father's gifted legacy, recently took to Instagram and penned a heartbreaking post. Babil shared a picture of an injured newborn bird whom he found lying on his balcony. Apart from sharing the heart0-wrenching story, Babil also shared a video where he broke down while narrating the story of how wildlife rescue organisations delayed the process of sending help to save the little creature.

Babil breaks down

Babil started his note by describing how he had found the nestling on his balcony. He did a quick search in the nearby areas in a bid to find its nest or the mother who had abandoned it but later had to return home unsuccessful. Later, in order to save it, the young lad rang up 'at least 20 different organisations' for help, and with each call, he wrote that he was provided with a new number to carry forward the process. Apart from the numbers, sharing location was also a tedious task as they were reluctant to come to the rescue on very short notice.

Babil was completely shocked by the casual and laid-back attitude of the people at the organisation and later he was left teary-eyed after he found out that the nestling had passed away after suffering from immense pain. Babil was so much in pain that he had forgotten to switch on the sound of the video while recording it. The video showed him numb and emotional after he was left helpless. At last, he concluded the post and wrote, "My soul stays in its fragmented state as I have to inform you that the nestling passed away. This is absolute insanity. (I forgot to switch on sound but I’m just saying, “this is absolutely insane”).”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Babil hinted at plans of joining the film industry soon, while posting about his father on social media. Though he remained tight-lipped about his plans and decisions, yet he recalled his father's amazing work in the industry and plans to follow his footprints. He shared a throwback picture of his father with actress Tabu from a film and wrote, " I know it’s been a minute. When my superstitions allow me to, I will reveal what I’ve been busy with, but there’s some stuff cookin’"

Adding, he wrote, "Anyway, since I’m obviously extremely frightened on having started my journey in Indian cinema without any formal training on acting and 8 years too early, I often calm my anxieties by looking at baba’s pictures from NSD and earlier films. Here’s something for his fans."

(Image credit: Instagram)