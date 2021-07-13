Babil Documents Mother Sutapa Sikdar's Bargaining 'master Class' In Gangtok; Watch

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan who is quite active on social media recently took to Instagram and shared a video from his trip to Gangtok while showcasing mother Sutapa’s bargaining skills. In the video, Sutapa is seen bargaining at a local shop in Gangtok while teaching his son and actress Isha Sharvani the art of bargaining. While sharing the video, Babil wrote, “'Isha and I getting a master class on how to bargain in Gangtok by mother of all business modules, AKA &sutapa Sikdar''.

Babil flaunts mother Sutapa's bargaining skills

They are currently in Gangtok, Sikkim, where they were buying shoes when Sutapa decided to share some tips and tricks on bargaining. Earlier this month, Babil Khan who is often seen giving a glimpse of old pictures of his father late Irrfan Khan and his family, had shared two childhood pictures with his younger brother Ayaan Khan on Instagram. In the first picture, he can be seen holding his little brother’s hand. Whereas in the second one, he is supporting Ayaan to stand on a scooter. Both of them can be seen dressed casually and looking absolutely adorable. Along with the snapshots, Babil talked about the fun bond he shares with Ayaan. “This little munchkin has grown up to now beat me up whenever he pleases (sic),” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil Khan is set to soon make his acting debut with Netflix series Qala, opposite Tripti Dimri. On June 24, Babil resumed the shoot of the film, after COVIOD-19 restrictions were eased. The first-look teaser of Qala was released by Netflix in April. Qala also stars Dil Bechara actor Swastika Mukherjee. Helmed by Anvitaa Dutt. Apart from this, Babil has also signed his next film with Soojit Sircar who directed Piku that starred Babil’s father Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

IMAGE: BABIL.I.K/Instagram

