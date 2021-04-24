Babil Khan Deeply Hurt By Amit Mistry's Demise, Prays For The Late Actor

Popular film and television actor Amit Mistry, who was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's series Bandish Bandits, passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest on Friday. Soon after the heartbreaking news of Amit Mistry's death made headlines, it left several celebrities of the showbiz aghast and a lot of them took to social media to express their grief about his untimely demise. Late Irrfan Khan's beloved son, Babil Khan was one of the many who mourned the loss and expressed being deeply hurt by the news.

Popular Gujarati actor #AmitMistry passed away earlier this morning following cardiac arrest.



Did films like Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, 99, Shor In The City, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Bey Yaar, A Gentleman and the Amazon Prime series Bandish Bandits.



Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/V3MfPkIHXN — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) April 23, 2021

Babil Khan extends prayers for Amit Mistry's soul

Soon after the news of Amit Mistry's sudden demise broke the internet, several actors including Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Dilip Joshi, Rajesh Tailang, Pankaj Tripathi, Tisca Chopra, Hansal Mehta, Swanand Kirkire, Karan Grover, Genelia D'Souza, and Kubbra Sait to name a few condoled his death on their social media handles. Joining the list of other celebrities who prayed for Amit's soul to rest in peace was late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan. The Starkid took to his Instagram handle yesterday and revealed how the Yamla Pagla Deewana star's performance in one of the sequences from Bandish Bandits brought him to tears.

Sharing a photograph of the late actor from the Amazon Prime Video series, Babil wrote: "I just heard the news. I never knew this great actor personally but for some reason, the news is hurting me very deeply." He added, "The only time I cried in Bandish Bandits was when Amit Mistry had to part with his Devlin (the instrument he had invented). Prayers for his soul. Rest in peace."

Check out Babil Khan's Instagram post below:

Amit left for his heavenly abode on April 23, 2021, and breathed his last at his residence in Andheri, Mumbai at around 9:30 AM, said his manager. PTI quoted the Shor in the City actor's manager, Maharshi Desai, saying, "He woke up, had his breakfast and even exercised before he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was absolutely fit and fine. Amit had no underlying medical condition. It's absolutely shocking news." For the unversed, Amit Mistry's age was just 47 and he is survived by his mother.

Promo Image Source: Babil Khan Instagram