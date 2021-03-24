Babil Khan Feels 'eye-bags Are Sexy'; Netizen Adds 'especially When They Are Genetic'

Quick links:
Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, on Tuesday, took to his social media handle and shared a multiple-picture post, in which he can be seen posing at a balcony while giving different expressions for each picture. To add the context of his four-picture post, Babil wrote a short caption, which read, "The emotional graph of realising someone is not being genuine". Interestingly to conclude his caption, Babil added a random thought, in the brackets that read, "Also I think eye bags are sexy".
Within a couple of hours, Babil Khan's photos received an overwhelming response from his Insta fam. His fans and followers flooded the comments section with appreciation messages. Actor Jaideep Ahalawat dropped a few hugging-face emojis while Swastika Mukherjee asserted, "Oye hero". Meanwhile, Instagram users flooded the comments section with red-heart, heart-eyes and fire emoticons.
Interestingly, Babil often replies to a couple of comments on his post, and, this time, too, he reverted the love he received from a handful of his followers. An Instagram user wrote, "This is the third time you made my day today. What sorcery is this?", to which, Babil replied, "hot sauce-ery (I am so sorry, I love Pjs)". Meanwhile, another Instagram user wrote, "Well eyebags are sexy especially when they are genetic", and in the response, Babil wrote, "haha u know".
The Hindi Medium actor's son is an avid social media user as he keeps his Insta fam posted with his whereabouts. Babil's feed is flooded with numerous selfies, self-portraits and videos. A handful of posts on his media feed is dedicated to his late father, which also gives a peek into their father-son relationship. On a related note, the previous post of Babil was also dedicated to Irrfan.
In the video-post, Babil took his followers on a virtual tour of a book, he found in Irrfan's cupboard. Meanwhile, in a brief caption Babil penned a few notes that Irrfan wrote on acting for him. "If you don’t understand some things, welcome to the club :* (I’m here feeling like I’m decrypting hyroglifics from scratch. The rest is SO confusing, can’t even ask him.)", read an excerpt of his caption.
