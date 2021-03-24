Babil Khan Feels 'eye-bags Are Sexy'; Netizen Adds 'especially When They Are Genetic'

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, on Tuesday, took to his social media handle and shared a multiple-picture post, in which he can be seen posing at a balcony while giving different expressions for each picture. To add the context of his four-picture post, Babil wrote a short caption, which read, "The emotional graph of realising someone is not being genuine". Interestingly to conclude his caption, Babil added a random thought, in the brackets that read, "Also I think eye bags are sexy".

Babil Khan dedicates a post to 'sexy eyebags'

Within a couple of hours, Babil Khan's photos received an overwhelming response from his Insta fam. His fans and followers flooded the comments section with appreciation messages. Actor Jaideep Ahalawat dropped a few hugging-face emojis while Swastika Mukherjee asserted, "Oye hero". Meanwhile, Instagram users flooded the comments section with red-heart, heart-eyes and fire emoticons.

Interestingly, Babil often replies to a couple of comments on his post, and, this time, too, he reverted the love he received from a handful of his followers. An Instagram user wrote, "This is the third time you made my day today. What sorcery is this?", to which, Babil replied, "hot sauce-ery (I am so sorry, I love Pjs)". Meanwhile, another Instagram user wrote, "Well eyebags are sexy especially when they are genetic", and in the response, Babil wrote, "haha u know".

A peek into Babil Khan's Instagram

The Hindi Medium actor's son is an avid social media user as he keeps his Insta fam posted with his whereabouts. Babil's feed is flooded with numerous selfies, self-portraits and videos. A handful of posts on his media feed is dedicated to his late father, which also gives a peek into their father-son relationship. On a related note, the previous post of Babil was also dedicated to Irrfan.

In the video-post, Babil took his followers on a virtual tour of a book, he found in Irrfan's cupboard. Meanwhile, in a brief caption Babil penned a few notes that Irrfan wrote on acting for him. "If you don’t understand some things, welcome to the club :* (I’m here feeling like I’m decrypting hyroglifics from scratch. The rest is SO confusing, can’t even ask him.)", read an excerpt of his caption.

(Source: Babil Khan IG)

