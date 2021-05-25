Babil Khan Gives Tips For Losing '10 Years In 10 Minutes' In New Post

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is giving away tips on losing "10 years in 10 minutes". Babil took to his Instagram account to share pictures of his new scheme's results. He wrote, "The “wait, what?!” spectrum. How to lose 10 years in 10 minutes, no scam, buy now."

To go with the humorous caption, he shared pictures of himself before getting a shave and before having his hair cut. In the first picture, he served a smile to the camera with his long curly hair falling on his face and a scruffy beard. The actor then shared pictures after having a clean shave and a haircut. The new-look made him appear younger as he got rid of the beard and the long hair.

Babil Khan's latest Instagram upload received all the love from his fans. They dropped loads of heart emojis in the comment section. The actor, who will soon be making his debut in Bollywood, also received compliments for his new look. Fans said that he looked "cute" in the pictures. Babil's pictures received more than 7,700 likes in the span of an hour.

On the work front, Babil Khan will be seen making his debut in Netflix's Qala. The announcement was made last month on April 10, 2021. Netflix India dropped the announcement video for Babil Khan's debut movie. The movie will also include Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee, who was last seen in Dil Bechara.

While the late actor's son will make his very first appearance on screen with the Netflix movie, he will not be the lead character. According to the video, Qala is the story of a woman named Qala who wishes to reunite with her mother and win her heart. Babil announced that he had completed the first schedule of the filming on April 10, 2021.

The movie is being bankrolled by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma under their banner 'Clean Slate Filmz'. The movie is being helmed by director Anivtaa Dutt. The release date of the new movie is yet to be announced.

