Babil Khan Introduces Newest Member Of His Family, Bahadur Jugnu Badshah Hasbulla

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan has been taking some new steps in his life, notably his recent venture into films. Amid the new developments, the youngster has a new companion in his life too. He recently brought a pet dog home and was delighted to welcome the newest member of the family.

Babil Khan’s new member of the family, his pet dog

Babil posted heartwarming pictures capturing his various moments with his dog, whom he has named Bahadur Jugnu Badshah Hasbulla. He had recently taken his pet to the vet and there were some cute pictures, right from the pet in the carrier to the little one sleeping, and staring curiously at his owner as well as the settings around him.

Among those who were delighted about the family’s newest member was Dil Bechara actor Swastika Mukherjee and singer-actor Saba Azad. While the former called the dog ‘cutest little soul’, the latter loved the name given to him.

Meanwhile, Babil is usually in the news for his posts about his late father, Irrfan Khan, or other personal moments.

The youngster is all set to make his Bollywood debut. He will star in a movie titled Qala, being produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Productions. As a local youth in a snow-capped region was his glimpse in the announcement video of the movie, which is a mother-daughter story, shared on April 10.

He also shared that he was collaborating with his father’s Piku director Shoojit Sircar. Babil expressed that he felt honoured with the collaboration. He also shared that he had quit acting school and was directing all his energies into acting at the moment.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.