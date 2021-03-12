Babil Khan Notices An Anomaly About 'Ok Computer's' Trailer, Here's What It Is

Radhika Apte and Vijay Verma starrer OK Computer's trailer has been making a lot of noise on social media because of its unusual story. Many celebrities have appreciated the trailer of this sci-fi fantasy comedy thriller but Babil Khan noticed something unusual about it. He noticed an anomaly that OK Computer's trailer does not allow one to skip ads and is proof of the message that the series is trying to convey.

Babil Khan on OK Computer's trailer

Babil took to his Instagram story to share Vijay Verma's post and wrote that the trailer of this series does not allow one to skip ads that stream before the trailer does. He also mentioned that he learnt it after trying this himself and also asked netizens to try it for themselves. The caption to his story read, "You know when you skip ads or trailers on YouTube, OK Computer's trailer won't allow you to do it, try it. I did".

OK Computer trailer, cast and other details

The trailer of this Disney Plus Hotstar originals was dropped on March 10. It showcases how murder has been committed and cybercrime expert Hari Kundu deduces it to be committed by an artificial intelligence-run robot. But Lakshmi does not believe that an AI can do this because the three laws of AI prevent it from harming any human being. They then start their investigation to nab the culprit. The trailer also sees several hilarious moments between Hari and Lakshmi. It also gives a peek into the near future when AI will dominate the world.

OK Computer's cast includes Radhika Apte, Vijay Verma and Jackie Shroff in leads roles. The series is set to release on March 26, 2021, on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP. It is directed by Anand Gandhi.

A look into Babil Khan's Instagram

Babil often shares unseen pictures and videos of his late father Irrfan Khan. Recently, he shared a picture of Irrfan Khan with Tabu wherein he is wrapping a cloth around the latter's foot. In the caption of the post, Babil also confessed that he is up to something on the professional front and he will the details about it soon. He also wrote that he is 'frightened' to venture into Bollywood on his own and without any 'formal training' but he reassures himself by looking at his father's old pictures from NSD and also by watching his old movies.

