Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Remembers Late Father With A Poem; 'Your Ashes Healed The Soil'

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s demise has left a deep void in the heart of the fans which can never be filled. Though his fans constantly remember the iconic actor, his son Babil leaves no stone unturned to share his thoughts on his father on social media. Recently, Babil shared an unseen happy picture of his parents-Irrfan and Sutapa Sikdar and dedicated a poem to them.

Through his poem, Babil conveyed his thoughts about how much he misses his father each day and how he is flapping his wings in the other world happily. “My dreams are stirred in the smell of sand, after the last monsoon rain. I’ve kept my wounds open for you, for I’m afraid that scars can lie and I sure have learned to feign. Looking for a painting in the cigarette stains between your fingertips and memory in the fumes of butane. You lit yourself on fire, you burned yourself away. Your ashes healed the soil, now in the wind, you play.”

Babil often shares unseen photos of his late father offering a glimpse into the personal life of the actor that was hidden away from his fans. Much like his father, Babil Khan is set to step into the shoes of his father by making his acting debut. He will soon be seen in director Anvita’s Netflix project Qala, which is being produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films. Apart from this, he will also be seen next in a major project titled The Railway Men. The web show based on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984 also stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu along with Babil.

Apart from the projects mentioned above, director Shoojit Sircar who has worked with Irrfan in Piku has also signed his son for his next film. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shoojit Sircar recently revealed the reason behind casting Irrfan Khan's son Babil in his next project. The director said he and producer Ronnie Lahiri did not want to detach themselves from Irrfan after he passed away. They wanted to stay in touch with him. The Vicky Donor director further said Babil is a young boy who he has seen growing up. He revealed Irrfan was constantly worried about his son and what he was going to do. But now, the director and producer are in touch with him and working together.