Babil Khan Replies To Netizens When Asked About His Religion; Says 'I'm Babil'

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is in the utmost limelight ever since the actor passed away. Fans of Irrfan have been closely observing the star kid and his social media handles. While several fans often praise Babil for his posts, some also pass their judgements at him. Babil also takes care of answering every judgement. He did so recently and answered a user who asked him about his religion.

Babil Khan replies to a fan asking him about his religion

Babil Khan recently shared a picture of him lying on an inflated boat in a river. In the caption, the star kid wrote, "Lake Babil.". A user commented on Babil's latest photo and asked him if he is a Muslim. Babil replied to the user's comment and wrote that he does not belong to any religion. He further wrote, "I am Babil". Babil then took a screenshot of the comment thread and posted it on his Instagram stories. In the story, he mentioned, "I've read the Bible, Bhagavad Gita, Quran and I'm in the middle of reading Guru Granth Sahib. How we help each other evolve is the basis of all religions.". He had also once mentioned that he was raised as a man without religion.

Babil Khan takes his pet dog to the vet

Babil Khan took to his Instagram handle on Saturday, July 10 to introduce his pet dog. He named his pet Bahadur Jugnu Badshah Hasbulla. In the caption, he wrote, "Our newest member of the family, Bahadur Jugnu Badshah Hasbulla’s first visit to the vet.". In the photo, Babil was seen holding his pet in a basket while he himself wore a grey coloured t-shirt.

Babil Khan pays tribute to his and Irrfan Khan's inspiration Dilip Kumar

Following the demise of veteran actor, Babil Khan posted a photo of his signed book and wrote how Irrfan Khan admired Dilip Kumar. He wrote a heartfelt caption and mentioned the reason behind his late post. He wrote, "I was at our farmhouse, preparing for ‘Qala’ when I got the news, how ashamed I was to have not been able to do this in time, for the death of a man that inspired Baba and I for uncountable ages. I didn’t have any telecommunication network and I literally rushed back to Mumbai just to be able to pay tribute to the master.".

IMAGE: BABIL KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

