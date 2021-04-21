Babil Khan Resumes Posting Dad Irrfan's Memories After Stopping Because Of Mean Netizens

After revealing the reason behind avoiding sharing memories of father Irrfan Khan on social media, his son Babil recently shared a throwback picture of his father from the sets of his popular film Piku. Babil had earlier revealed that he had stopped sharing memories of his father after many thought he used it for his personal benefits. The throwback picture showed Irrfan Khan who played the role of taxi company owner hugging and giving a peck on megastar Amitabh Bachchan's cheek.

Babil shares old memory of father Irrfan Khan

While captioning the post, Babil who is set to make his acting debut with Netflix project Qala wrote that he does get hurt by the messages shared by his father’s fans, but then he later realizes how they are ‘full of warmth and kindness.’ Forgetting all the hatred, Babil expressed his hope that one day, ‘through infinite patience and hard work’ he will surely impress the fans of his father. Towards the end of his post, Babil also shared his desire to work with Amitabh Bachchan on a project.



On April 20, Babil took to his Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of a request from a fan who asked him about why he has stopped sharing pictures of his father on social media. He penned an explanation as he said that "many accused him of using Irrfan to promote himself". Babil wrote, "I loved sharing and then I get these DMs all the time saying that I'm using him to promote myself and that really hurts when in fact I was genuinely sharing memories to fill up the void that he left in his fans. So I'm so confused about what to do. I'm trying to figure it out but it really hurts when random people message me saying I'm using his memory to gain clout like I needed to do that, I'm already his son, I never needed to do that to gain anything. Now I'm perplexed and a little hurt tbh. So I'll share when I feel like it's the right time." Babil was responding to a fan's query who wanted to see another new post about Irrfan.

(Image credit: Babil. i.k/ Instagram)

