Babil Khan Resumes Shoot Of Debut Film 'Qala', Shares Pics From 'shooting Time'

The shooting restrictions that have been eased in Maharashtra have brought great relief to many actors and artists. Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, who is set to make his acting debut with Netflix film Qala, has resumed shooting for the same. Babil took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture with the script while going through his lines. Babil Khan is making his acting debut opposite actress Triptii Dimri. The film also stars Dil Bechara actor Swastika Mukherjee. It is helmed by Anvitaa Dutt. The first-look teaser for Qala was released by Netflix in April.

Babil Khan resumes shooting of Qala

Before leaving to shooting for the film, Babil took to Instagram and shared a picture while posing with his mother Sutapa Sikdar while bidding her adieu. “We’re off, bye-bye! (sic),” he captioned the post. Apart from this, the soon-to-be actor who is excited about resum8ing work post lockdown had shared another picture from the sets of the film. “It’s shooting time (sic),” he captioned the post. He can be posing happily while clad in a plain white T-shirt.



This year, in April, Babil had announced that he had finished the first leg of the shooting schedule of his acting debut. Along with a photo, in which he is clad in winter clothes, he wrote, “I have finished my first shooting schedule. Damn (sic).”

“Also with my childhood best friend bama side. In the process, I realised that it is absolutely necessary to remember that your self-importance will drown you if you’re not extremely careful and honest with yourself. You are part of a story and the story will always be bigger than you. (Whether you are an actor or not). Have a great day today (sic),” he added.



Earlier, Babil shared his opinion on method acting. He called it ‘unnecessary.’ With not much experience in this field, Babil confessed that he does not ‘have the authority of intellect to speak’ yet he shared his opinion. Replying to a fan, he wrote, “Bro I don't think I have the authority of intellect to speak on this matter but my approach is to understand the character through your own perception of personality and then live that character in the moment of action and reaction during the scene. To bring the character home with you is an unnecessary sacrifice because I truly believe that there is a life outside acting and to act well, you have to live that life. And to tell you the truth, I think it is the same thing as a donkey working unnecessarily hard while the horse does not)," he said. Babil also shared snippets from Martin's appearance on the Off-Menu podcast. He had called method acting “a highly impractical way of working, which is why I think it belongs more to the student and academic side than the practical ability side (sic).”

