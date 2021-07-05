Babil Khan Shares Childhood Pics With Younger Brother, Says 'little Munchkin Has Grown Up'

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s elder son Babil Khan recently took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from their childhood that featured him along with his younger brother Ayaan. Documenting their love for each other, in one of the pictures, the two brothers are walking, holding each other’s hands, while in the other Babil is seen ‘teaching’ Ayaan how to ride a scooter. Babil shared the pictures and wrote, “This little munchkin has grown up to now beat me up whenever he pleases.”

Babil shares throwback picture with younger brother

After Babil shared the pictures, several Bollywood celebrities like Rasika Dugal and Konkona Sen Sharma, and many others were quick enough to pour in their love for the pictures while commenting upon their bond. This is not the first time that the actor is sharing pictures of his family. He is quite active on social media and is often seen sharing throwback pictures while recalling good old days. The actor is also seen sharing pictures of his jamming sessions with Ayaan and while creating music.

Babil Khan recently shared that he has dropped out of college to give his all to acting. “I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I’m giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye university of Westminster. I love you my truest friends (sic),” he shared on Instagram. Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil is set to make his acting debut with the Netflix series Qala. The film is helmed by Anvita Dutt. In the film, he will be seen sharing screen space with actress Tripti Dimri. Apart from Qala, he previously signed another film with Piku director Shoojit Sircar.

IMAGE: BABIL.I.K/Instagram

