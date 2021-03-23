Babil Khan Shares Irrfan Khan's Notes On Acting; 'it's Like Decrypting Hieroglyphs'

On March 23, 2021, late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan shared a video of a book with notes from his father on his Instagram handle. The book which he termed as 'Book of Eli' referring to the 2010 Denzel Washington movie of the same name. He wrote in his caption that he had found the old book in his father's cupboard. Babil called Irrfan "Baba" lovingly. He said that Irrfan hated the term "Dad" but softened up to it after being influenced by westernisation.

Babil explained that he had gifted his father the book when he was 12 years old. The book's first page read "From Babil to the World's Greatest Dad. You are the best". A small smiley was also drawn to go with the message. The book had a brown leather covering on the outside and seed papers with pressed flowers on the inside.

Irrfan Khan wrote some notes to pass on his acting skills to his son in the book. Babil said that he believed Irrfan was ready to teach him the notes after Babil completed his film school. He went on to share some of the notes with his fan in the caption as shown in the video.

He shared the following notes:

The intent: Irrfan explains that the intention shouldn't be general but portray "specific emotion like displacement". He said to use that if an actor ever finds it difficult to identify the "specific situation". Irrfan describes the text to be "holy in context". He has given examples like "the woman in the man, self-pity, sexual politics, etc." He has further urged to sincerely "follow the action of the text", this will help in identifying the specific emotion. He explains that the intentions carried by the lines are a part of the story and not just to pass the information. He also talks about drama. Irrfan says "drama must be created". Drama is "not a fact" that needs to be "represented or portrayed".

Babil Khan shares Irrfan Khan's acting notes for him

Babil went on to say that he was confused by the notes left by his father. He said that it was like "decrypting hyroglifics from scratch" (sic). Hieroglyphics was the script used by Egyptians in the pasts which are written using pictures or symbols to represent a sound or a word. Babil went onto say that while he found it confusing he could not turn to his father for answers.