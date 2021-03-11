Babil Khan Shares Irrfan Khan's Unseen Picture, Promises To Reveal What Kept Him Busy

Babil Khan often shares unseen pictures of his father, the late Irrfan Khan, on his social media. On March 11, Babil took to Instagram to confess that something is 'cooking up' on the work front for him. He also shared a beautiful picture of his father which also featured Tabu.

Babil Khan shares Irrfan Khan's unseen photo

In the picture that Babil shared, Irrfan Khan is sitting on the floor and is wrapping a cloth around Tabu's foot. He is dressed in a yellow shirt and a pair of black trousers whereas Tabu is wearing a white dress and has left her hair open. In the caption f the post, Babil wrote, "Anyway, since I’m obviously extremely frightened on having started my journey in Indian cinema without any formal training on acting and 8 years too early, I often calm my anxieties by looking at baba’s pictures from NSD and earlier films. Here’s something for his fans :))".

Babil's post garnered a lot of love from netizens. As soon as the post was shared, many comments that their favourite movie of the lat star was Maqbool. Some even commented on the post using the red-heart emoticon. See their reactions below:

Babil Khan's Instagram

Bail Khan's Instagram is full of pictures and videos of his family. He also shares videos of his father and treats his fans with his unseen pictures. Earlier to this, Babil shared a screenshot of his chat with Irrfan Khan. In the chat, the late actor lovingly called his son Babila. He also asked Babil to call him back. In the caption, he mentioned how overwhelming was it for him when he came across this chat. He wrote, "This was intense on a level I could not explain. I was deleting unnecessary chats from my WhatsApp and I found this. For f***’s sake. I was almost about to text him back just for the thrill of feeling like “mera bhai idhar hi hai mere saath”.

Irrfan Khan's movies

Some of the most popular of him are Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool, Slumdog Millionaire, Life in a... Metro and Hindi Medium. He also made his name in Hollywood with movies like The Amazing Spider-Man, Life of Pi, Jurassic World and Inferno. He also won several awards and accolades for his performances.

Image courtesy- babil.i.k Instagram

