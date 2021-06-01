Babil Khan Shares Last Pictures Clicked By His Father Irrfan Khan; See Photos

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan frequently takes to his Instagram handle to share some memorable pictures and notes about his late father. Babil Khan’s posts often carry some emotional memories and anecdotes which excites the late actor’s fans. Babil shared yet another post on Instagram earlier today, which carries pictures of him and his family in a sweet moment, clicked by Irrfan Khan.

Babil Khan's Instagram post

Babil Khan took to Instagram to post pictures from the time his brother shaved his head. Babil shared a series of pictures of him getting a haircut, which was clicked by his late father Irrfan Khan. In an emotional note in the caption, he wrote how much that moment felt for him at the time and how valued it is now. He wrote, "In the very hopeful times baba would ask me if I’d let him cut my hair. But I was a teenager, I wish I would have. Anyway a few days after I came back from university, Baba decided that Ayaan and Mamma were going to shave my head. (15th April 2020)”

Babil Khan has around 140k followers on the social networking site and often posts about his late father and their pictures together. The throwback photosshared by him, garnered around 9k likes in just two hours of posting it. Fans and followers of the late star offered their sympathies to Babil in the comments section, while a few others pointed out about some great memories he holds of his father. While one follower wrote, "Nice family pictures that make everyone happy ❤️”, another follower commented saying, “Thanks for keeping him alive with your lovely posts”.

Babil Khan to make his debut with film Qala

Babil Khan will be seen soon making his debut in the Netflix film Qala. The announcement about the film was made on April 10, 2021, by the actor on Instagram. Netflix India earlier dropped the announcement video for the actor’s debut movie which will also include actors like Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee, who was last seen in Dil Bechara.

However, Babil will not be the lead actor in the film as the announcement video suggested the same. Qala is rumoured to be the story of a woman named Qala who wishes to reunite with her mother and win her heart. Babil had announced on April 10, 2021, that he had completed the first schedule of the film, which is being produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma. The film is being directed by Anvita Dutt, and the release date is yet to be announced.

IMAGE: BABIL KHAN’S INSTAGRAM

