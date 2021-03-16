Babil Khan Shares Picture With Father Irrfan From The Time They Tried To 'look Alike'

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan shared a throwback picture with his father on Instagram. Babil Khan, who has been sharing a lot of pictures with his father on social media, recently shared a throwback picture from the time the father-son duo decided to look like each other. Check out Babil Khan's photos with Irrfan Khan in the story below.

Babil Khan shares pictures with his father Irrfan

Babil Khan shared a selfie with his father Irrfan Khan. In the caption, Babil shared the years, when the pictures were taken. He wrote, "June 2016 & June 2017. one year apart, I was trying to look like him and he was trying to look like me." (sic). Babil often shares posts with his father and has mentioned in one of his posts that his father is his inspiration to do great things in life and which is why he often wanted to 'look like' his father too.

Babil Khan's followers flooded the comment section, with some comments. Moreover, Irrfan Khan's co-stars and celebrity friends from the industry also left comments under Babil's photo. Actor Jaideep Pahlawat left hearts under Babil's picture while Tushar Tyagi left a comment, 'So precious pictures Babil, Sending lots of love ðŸ’•'(sic). One Instagram user left a comment, 'Why is everything so wholesome here?! ðŸ˜­ðŸ’™'(sic), while another fan left a comment 'Nice'

Babil Khan, in one of his Instagram posts also hinted that he will be entering the Bollywood industry. Through his long post, he mentioned that he's frightened to make an entry into Indian cinema and mentioned that every time he feels nervous, he takes a look at some pictures of his father from one of his films.

Irrfan Khan's death

In 2018, actor Irrfan Khan revealed that he had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. The actor sought treatment abroad for over a year and returned to India in 2019. Irrfan Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 28, 2020, where he started taking treatment for his colon infection. On April 29, 2020, the actor passed away.

