Babil Khan Takes The First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Reveals He Hates Needles

Bollywood celebrities have been spreading awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine for months now. Actor Babil Khan took to his Instagram to share the news of getting the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. Babil also described his experience, fears and how he felt after getting the vaccine.

Babil Khan gets the jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Babil Khan took to Instagram to share a photo after getting vaccinated. In the photo, we can see Babil Khan outside a vaccination centre. In the caption, the actor also wrote about his experience and said, “Jabbed. No side effects yet. 3 hours down. I hate needles. And earwig infestations. Anyway, get vaccinated. Love yall. Passing out now, peace.” Take a look at his post below.

The Centre opened COVID-19 vaccination drive for the age group of 18 years to 44 years from May 1, 2021. Since then, celebrities are helping in spreading awareness regarding the significance of vaccination. They are offering assistance in arranging resources as well as trying to spread hope and positivity. Bollywood actors are constantly reminding everyone to follow all the safety precautions laid by the government and try to stay at home as much as possible.

On the professional front, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil will be making his debut with the Netflix movie Qala. Tripti Dimri will play the female lead of the movie. Babil shared the first look of the movie and wrote a long caption, he said, “Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooo!!!! (and a little bit of me) Also, I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase getting lauched because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. From creators of Bulbbul and Anvita Dutt, we bring you Qala, a Netflix original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother’s heart.” Take a look at his post below. The film will also star actors like Swastika Mukherjee and will revolve around complicated relationships of a mother and daughter. No further details about the plot and the release date haven't been revealed yet.

IMAGE: BABIL KHAN'S INSTGARAM

