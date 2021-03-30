Babil Khan Thanks Homi Adajania For Giving 'Angrezi Medium' To His Father Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan penned a heartfelt note to director Homi Adajania. Bollywood actor Irrfan's last film was Angrezi Medium and it was directed Adajania. In his heartfelt note posted on Instagram, Babil discussed how his late father truly enjoyed shooting for the film.

Babil Khan pens heartfelt note to Homi Adajania

Babil Khan recently collected an award given to his father, late Irrfan Khan, at an award function. Irrfan won the award for the Best Actor for the role in the film Angrezi Medium. Babil recently took to Instagram and thanked the director of the film, Homi Adajania in his latest Instagram post. Babil wrote, “I think these are the last ones I have from that night. But first, all heads must bow to @homster for bringing lightness and laughter to an objectively next to the impossible situation and then to almost make it seem effortless”.

Babil Khan further wrote, “Baba truly and deeply enjoyed that time with Homi, (everyone loves Homi), and you are superhero homster (u also don’t age). Here’s to a film that was just so much more than just that. Also got to bond with @anaitashroffadajania. She’s cooler than you”. Along with this note, Babil Khan added a behind-the-scenes picture of Irrfan Khan, his wife, and director Homi Adajania. Take a look at Babil Khan’s Instagram post below.

Babil Khan chose to attend this prestigious award night in an outfit that was previously worn by his father. He shared a video of being dressed up by his mother for the award night in an outfit through which his father decided to step out of his comfort zone. Along with the video, Babil wrote, “Mamma dressing me up- So in my little speech while accepting baba’s award from @jaideepahalawat @rajkummar_rao @ayushmannk, I basically said, “this is not my place to say anything. People say that you cannot fit into your father’s shoes but at least I can fit into his clothes”.

Babil continued and wrote, “I just want to show all my gratitude to the audience and our industry because of the warmth and love that you have hugged our family with, and all I can really say is that you and I will make this journey together and take Indian cinema to new heights, I promise”. The story behind the clothes was that my father hated participating in fashion shows and ramp walks, but he did it in these same clothes in order to continuously break out of his comfort zone. That is exactly what I was doing last night, tearing through into new places that I’m uncomfortable with”.

