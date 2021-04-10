Babil Khan, Tripti Dimri To Feature In Anushka Sharma's Netflix Film 'Qala', Watch Teaser

Irrfan Khan's son Babil will soon feature in Anushka Sharma-produced Netflix film 'Qala'. Announcing the film with a short teaser, Babil wrote, "Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me)." The chilling scenes and breathtaking background music of the teaser will leave you wanting for more. Watch below —

He further said, "Also I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. "From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart." [sic]

Anushka's brother Karnesh also took to his handle and wrote, "From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvitaa Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart." [sic]

On Friday, Babil shared a picture with childhood friend Rabia Kapoor and revealed that he has completed the first schedule of his debut film. He wrote, "I have finished my first shooting schedule. Damn. Also with my childhood best friend bama side. In the process, I realised that it is absolutely necessary to remember that your self-importance will drown you if you’re not extremely careful and honest with yourself. You are part of a story and the story will always be bigger than you. (Whether you are an actor or not). Have a great day today!" [sic]

Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh disagreed and commented, "@babil.i.k ur the story."