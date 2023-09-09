Babil Khan Weighs In On Nepotism Debate: Being Irrfan’s Son, Privilege Is Different

Babil Khan is currently receiving praise for his performance in OTT release Friday Night Plan. Ever since the young actor's debut in Qala, he has constantly been compared to his father, the late Irrfan Khan. The actor recently reflected on the pressures of living up to the legacy of the actor while weighing in on the ever-lasting nepotism debate.

3 things you need to know

Babil Khan made his acting debut with musical drama Qala, starring Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee among others.

He will next be seen in the series The Railway Men with R Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon, set for a December premiere.

Khan has also been roped in for The Umesh Chronicles which will reportedly feature Amitabh Bachchan.

Babil Khan weighs in on the nepotism debate

In an interview with Filmygyan, Babil Khan shunned the title of being a star kid. He further commented how he considers the nepotism debate to be a "grey area" for him. A rough translation of his response in Hindi, reads, 'I am not a star kid but Irrfan’s son.'



He also went onto elaborate how actually earning and deserving a role is of massive importance to him from the perspective of his self-confidence. He also reflected on how the kind of privilege he enjoys is very different from what would be considered the norm for star kids - namely, having the guidance of his father's friends. Babil added, "Being Irrfan’s son, privilege is different. I can walk up to his friends so I get to learn a lot. That is my biggest privilege. I can call Pankaj Tripathi sir and say that I need voice training"

Babil Khan wants to carve his own path

Babil Khan also shared his perspective on the constant comparisons between him and his late father, Irrfan Khan. He said that though people expect him to step into his father's shoes, he does not want to end up mimicking his style of acting. A translation of Babil's response in Hindi reads, 'I also have my own shoes so if I step into his shoes, when will I step into mine?'