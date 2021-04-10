Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, who is known to be quite active on social media, has given yet another big update to his fans on social media. Babil, who is currently on the sets of his debut film, announced that the first schedule of the movie has been wrapped. On Saturday, Babil shared the big news on Instagram along with revealing that he is happy about finishing his first-ever shooting schedule. Although he penned down some great details, he chose not to spill any beans about the project.

Sharing a cute picture of him from the location, he wrote, “I have finished my first shooting schedule. Damn. Also with my childhood best friend bama side. In the process, I realised that it is necessary to remember that your self-importance will drown you if you’re not extremely careful and honest with yourself. You are part of a story and the story will always be bigger than you. (Whether you are an actor or not). Have a great day today!”

The well-wishers and social media followers of the actor didn’t hold back in showering love over the post. While many congratulated him on the feat, some expressed that they can’t wait to watch him on the big screen. Earlier, Babil had shared through social media that he was starting his debut movie soon. Being active on social media, he often shared thoughts and lessons he has received from his father.

Babil Khan and his memories of Irrfan Khan

Ever since his demise, Irrfan Khan’s elder son Babil Khan has been frequently sharing some priceless memories of his late father, along with heartfelt posts. From memes on him to the stories he told, Babil always kept the late actor’s fans fascinated about Irrfan and his personal life.

Most recently he made yet another post shedding light on Irrfan’s last movie, Angrezi Medium. In the post with a series of pictures, he first posted a picture of the actor, his wife, and director Homi Adajania having a happy conversation. The remaining pictures were of Babil receiving the award on behalf of his late father at the most recent Filmfare awards. In the post, he wrote about how much Irrfan liked Homi and working with him. In the post, he also mentioned how the director brought in happiness and laughter even in bad situations. Fans of the late actor poured in the comments section, to show their respects for the legend and share some love for Babil.