While Babil Khan, the son of late iconic actor Irrfan Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Qala, he recently turned 24. To mark the special day, his mother, Sutapa Sikdar dug deep to find a series of pictures from the time she was in the hospital having him till today when her son is all ready for his debut in Bollywood. Moreover, she even penned a heartfelt note for her son while recalling the smile on Irrfan Khan’s face when their son was born.

Sutapa Sikdar’s birthday wish for son Babil Khan

Sutapa Sikdar recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos in which she depicted Babil Khan’s childhood with his late father, Irrfan Khan. The pictures revealed how Irrfan Khan shared a close bond with his son from the time he was born. She even penned a heartwarming note for him in which she went down memory lane and recalled the time when he was born. She even mentioned how Babil’s temperament made parenting difficult for her while adding how he is stubbornly decisive with his resistance towards his career choices blowing away like a dry leaf in a thunderstorm.

The caption read, “Let me confess on your 24th birthday babil the dichotomy of thunderstorms and azaan during your birth, which I later understood was just like your temperament, has made parenting very challenging (to put it mildly) but the beauty is when you wish to pour from the sky like rain drops that wash us off our ill wills. The fragrance after, that saundhi mitti ki khusbu you bring to our life is irreplaceable !! Thank you ! You are stubbornly decisive, my resistance towards your career choices blew away like a dry leaf in a thunderstorm. But in this phase of our relationship, I have completely accepted you. Sometimes with a broken heart and colossal embarrassment when you dance to “chaldi kuri …” you have made me unprejudiced. I thank god, because the intensity with which you sing Chaldi kuri matches immaculately with the intensity with which you (attempt) to sing Nusrat sahab’s songs, the sensitivity within you is unaffected by judgement. You are this and you are that but to top it all you are my first born. The smile on Irrfan’s face when he first saw you couldn’t be recreated in a performance by Irrfan himself…” (sic)

On the work front, Babil Khan is all set to mark his debut in the acting industry with the Netflix movie, Qala. The movie was announced last year in April. The movie will follow the story of a girl who yearns for her mother’s love. It will feature Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan in the lead alongside other notable actors namely Swastika Mukherjee, Avinash Raj, Neer Rao, Ashish Singh, and others. While the release date of the film is yet to be announced, it is expected to hit the screens later this year.

Image: Instagram/@sikdarsutapa