Babil Khan’s Replies To Netizen Demanding ‘Hindi Medium’ Sequel With Him Being A Part

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan recently shared an unseen picture of his father on his Instagram account. One particular fan left a comment on the post asking Babil to star in the sequel of his father's movie Hindi Medium. Take a look at what Babil had to say to the fan.

Fans ask Babil Khan to star in the sequel of 'Hindi Medium'

Babil Khan's Instagram recently featured a picture of his late father Irrfan Khan with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. While sharing the post, Babil spoke about his recent decision not to share his late father's memories. Sometime back, Babil revealed that he had stopped sharing Irrfan Khan's memories as people accused him of trying to gain fame by using his father's name. While sharing his recent post, Babil wrote, "I get hurt easily and then I throw a tantrum and then I realise that Baba’s fans are full of kindness and warmth so let’s ignore the hate. One day, when I’m capable, through infinite patience and hard work, I will make Baba’s fans proud. I love you. (And one day to work with you sir @amitabhbachchan )".

A fan left a comment on the post that Babil should make a sequel to Irrfan Khan's hit movie Hindi Medium and should also star in it. Babil replied to this comment and said "Angrezi medium hui na abhi, woh sequel hi toh hai. Sequel ka sequel thoda zyaada hojayega na" ( Angrezi Medium just got released that is the sequel to the movie. It will be a little too much if I make a sequel of the sequel).

Fans react to Babil Khan's Instagram post

Fans quickly filled the comments section of Babil's recent post. One fan commented that they were all very proud of Babil and that he was keeping the late actor alive. Another fan left a comment saying that the aspiring actor did not have to prove anything to anyone. While one fan wished him all the best and told him that he would learn patience and learn to be silent as he grows up. Most of the fans left heart emoticons in the comments.

Source: Babil Khan's Instagram

