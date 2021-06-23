Babil Misses Irrfan Khan As He 'works Hard' In Life, Says 'wish You Were Here To Witness'

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, who is often seen sharing throwback pictures of his father on social media, recently remembered him with another set of old pictures. Babil took to Instagram and shared the photos while missing his father's presence to showcase his 'hard work'. Babil in the heartfelt note mentioned how much he wants his father to 'witness' his work.

Babil remembers father with throwback pictures

In the pictures, Irrfan Khan can be seen with his Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania chilling and relaxing. In the other pictures to follow, he is seen playing with a calf while spending some time with his son Babil. Babil captioned the pictures and penned an emotional line. “I’ve been working so hard man, wish you were here to witness,” he wrote. Actress Tillotama Shome dropped a comment. She consoled the lad and spoke about the dream she had last night of the late actor. “He is watching. Babil I dreamt of us yesterday. Suttapa said we can have ice cream and I got so excited and scouted around this crazy terrain and came back worried with half-melted ice cream. But Irrfan's smile at seeing the ice cream made us all crack up and made everything so good,” she wrote. Reacting to the picture, Homi's wife and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Big hug."

A few days back, Babil posted a priceless throwback family picture with parents Irrfan, Sutapa Sikdar, and brother Ayaan. While sharing the photos, Babil penned a heartfelt note. ''Our family is one strange family. Worst was comparing to the “image” of perfect neighbours. You’re all weird families, and that is one of the most beautiful things about us humans. Our undeniable fear of having no clue on what to do but still pursuing, denying that fear instead. My family; a Thespis father not wanting to belong to this world, a perfectionist writer/warrior mother that fights with the same passion she loves, an ingenious brother that can find relatable patterns in economics to music, and me, a kid who loves to cry watching children/family animation films. In the chaos where I find myself lost, engrossed in doubt, feeling like a blob of cheese on the couch, I take a moment and look around, pay attention to people, instead of seeking it for a second. You know? Our family, we couldn’t fill a glass of water without spilling, but sometimes all we need is a little backup, and there is no shame in asking for that from the people that love you the most, acknowledge their love. The most important part though, at the end of it all, is to take that chance to tell them that you love them back. Never take your chances for granted (sic)” he wrote.

IMAGE: BABIL.I.K/Instagram

