Babil Wears Father Irrfan Khan's Outfit For Award Show, Ayushmann Khurrana Pens Note

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Saturday attended a prominent award show to receive two awards on behalf of his father — one, best actor for Angrezi Medium and other a Lifetime Achievement Award. Babil on Sunday took to his Instagram handle to share a video where his mother Sutapa Sikdar is seen dressing him up.

Babil wore the same outfit Irrfan wore in 2017 by Rajesh Pratap Singh and paired it up with a different jacket. According to the reports and pictures surfacing on social media, Babil broke down at the ceremony while receiving the award.

'I promise...'

“Mamma dressing me up – So in my little speech, while accepting baba’s awards from @jaideepahlawat @rajkummar_rao @ayushmannk, I basically said ‘this is not my place to say anything. People always say that you cannot fit into your father’s shoes but at least I can fit into his clothes. I just want to show all my gratitude to the audience and our industry because of the warmth and love that you have hugged our family with, and all I can really say is that you and I will make this journey together and take Indian cinema to new heights, I promise.’”

He revealed, "The story behind the clothes was that my father hated participating in fashion shows and ramp walks but he did it in these same clothes in order to continuously break out of his comfort zone. That is exactly what I was doing last night, tearing though into new spaces that I’m uncomfortable with." READ | Irrfan Khan honoured by PGA Awards' In Memorium section, spells name wrong

Ayushmann Khurrana too shared a heartfelt note and remembered Irrfan Khan. He wrote, "This is somewhere in Bandra. But he is somewhere resting in peace. Celebrating his double win. Forever Irfan! Best Actor (male) and the lifetime achievement award! I had the honour of presenting this Filmfare Award to Babil Khan. Met this beautiful boy for the first time. Would see him do well in future. We artistes are a unique species. We have our vulnerabilities and imaginations and theories. We rely on observations and experiences. We live and die a thousand deaths on the celluloid or on stage. But the power of those performances makes us immortal. Kalaakaaro Ka Kabhi Ateet nahi hota, kabhi vartmaan nahi hota. Jab bhi koi kalaakar jaata hai uska is tarah se samman nahi hota, kyuki har koi fankaar Irrfan nahi hota"