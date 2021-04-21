Babita's Grandson Kiaan Raj Kapoor Designs Special Card For Her On 73rd Birthday

Veteran Bollywood actor and mother to actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, Babita celebrated her 73rd birthday today, on April 20, 2021. Both her daughters took to social media and shared throwback pictures of their mother and wrote heartwarming captions but what caught everybody's attention was the handmade card Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan got for her.

Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan's birthday card for Babita

Kal Aaj Aur Kal actor Babita is celebrating her 73rd birthday today with family members in attendance. Paparazzi and photographers recently captured Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan Raj Kapoor outside Babita's residence with a lovely handmade card for her, on the occasion of her birthday. The close-up of the card revealed pictures of Kareena, Karisma, Samaira, Taimur, and also a cute drawing of Kareena's newborn baby. The card also had several red and pink hearts pasted in between pictures and birthday wishes as well.

Paparazzi page Yogen Shah shared this picture and wrote, "Karishma Kapoor's son Kiaan Raj Kapoor is holding specially designed greeting for her grandmother Babita Kapoor on her birthday." One of the fans even wrote in the comments section, "I love how he drew the little newborn ðŸ˜ Kiaan is also in for not revealing the child's photo."

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena's Instagram posts for Babita's birthday

Bebo took to her official Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures featuring her mother. In the first image, Babita could be seen posing with Lolo and Bebo at Kareena's residence, while the second picture was a black and white one, from Babita's younger days. Kareena's caption read, "Happy Birthday to our strength, our world... my mother â¤ï¸

Lolo and I will of course trouble you forever... â¤ï¸ that’s what mothers are for... â¤ï¸ðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜" Celebrities like Manish Malhotra, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Amrita Arora, and Aadar Jain also left their best wishes for the Ek Hasina Do Deewane actor in the comments section.

Karisma Kapoor shared a short video, consisting of three pictures with her mother Babita, to wish her on her 73rd birthday. The first image was a major throwback one, where little Karisma could be seen sitting on her mother's lap. The second picture showed the mother-daughter duo pouting and the last image featured Babita dancing away. Kapoor's caption read, "Happy birthday to our mama â¤ï¸ we love you more than any words can describe. Keep rocking!"

Image Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan Official Instagram Account