Babul Supriyo's Birthday: Listen To His Best Memorable Bollywood Songs

Babul Supriyo is one of the most popular Bollywood playback singers. The musician is also an Indian politician and has been working for public welfare for years now. Babul was born on December 15, 1970, which marks today as Babul Supriyo's 50th birthday. To celebrate this special occasion, here is a trip down the memory lane. If you are wondering about some of his hit songs, here is a list of Top 7 Babul Supriyo's songs.

Let us take a look at Babul Supriyo's songs

Dil Ne Dil Ko Pukara - Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai

Hritik Roshan's dance in all of his initial films are definitely noteworthy but what makes this soundtrack from Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai is Babul Supriyo's music. The refreshing song at the climax is just so catchy. The film came out in 1999.

Hata Saawan Ki Ghata - Hello Brother

Hata Saawan Ki Ghata was typical Bollywood groove song of 1999. The song is featured in the movie Hello Brother and has Rani Mukherjee and Salman Khan in the music video. The song is sung by Babul Supriyo and Jaspinder Narula.

Aati hai To Chal – Saat Rang Ke Sapne

Aati Hai To Chal is a song that is sung by Babul Supriyo and Alka Yagnik that made it to the chartbusters when it released in the late 90s. The song is featured in the movie Saat Rang Ke Sapne. The movie was released in 1997.

Maine koi jadoo nahi kiya – Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai

Maine Koi Jadoo Nahi Kiya is a 2015 song. The song was a hit among teenagers and a had very trendy music to add to its appeal. The song is featured in the film Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.

Hum Tum – Hum Tum

Hum Tum is a song from the 2004 movie Hum Tum. The title song of this sweet love story is soft, romantic and remained in the minds of all the fans of Babul Supriyo. The song saw Alka Yagnik in the female voice and was filmed on Rani Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan.

Khoya khoya chaand – Khoya Khoya Chand

Khoya Khoya Chaand was an album released in the year 2001. The song was sung by Alka Yagnik and Babul Supriyo. The music video was filmed on Diya Mirza and is a sweet and soft song that you would love to hear at any given time.

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke - Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke is a 2001 movie. The movie starred Salman Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukherjee. The title song for the film was sung by Babul Supriyo and Alka Yagnik.

IMAGE CREDITS: @iambabulsupriyo IG

