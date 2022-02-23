Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Bachchhan Paandey on March 18, 2022, and took to his Instagram account to give fans a glimpse of an upcoming song from the movie. He announced that 'the evil song' titled Maar Khayegaa would release on February 25, 2022, at 12.30 PM. He shared a short glimpse of the song as he started the exciting news with his and followers online.

Bachchhan Paandey new song Maar Khayegaa to release on February 25

The short glimpse of what Akshay Kumar termed as 'the evil song' saw his character's iconic glass eye and also included fire, making fans excited for the song to be unveiled on Thursday. The actor was seen in his avatar as Bachchhan Paandey as he wore a gold earring and bandana in the glimpse of the Maar Khayegaa song.

Bachchhan Paandey trailer

The trailer of the upcoming film recently released and piqued fans' interest in the upcoming release. Scheduled to release this Holi on March 18, 2022, the film will also star Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez and others in pivotal roles. The trailer of the movie saw several scenes full of action, comedy and crime and gave fans a glimpse of what to expect when the movie hit the big screens.

The upcoming film has been inspired by Ajith Kumar's Tamil action comedy titled Veeram, which released in 2014. Apart from the fan-favourite actor, the film also starred Tamannaah, Vidharth, Bala, Nassar, Santhanam, Pradeep Rawat and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The film did exceptionally well at the box office and was also remade in Telugu. The Telugu remake was titled Katamarayudu and released in 2017 with Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Hassan in lead roles.

Akshay Kumar's films

Akshay Kumar currently has several films in the pipeline including Prithviraj, in which he will share the screen with Manushi Chillar. The film is slated to release on June 10 and will be helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. He will also take on a lead role in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff in the upcoming Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. Apart from these, he will also be seen in Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Selfiee, Oh My God 2, Gorkha, etc. and fans eagerly wait to see him on the big screen.

