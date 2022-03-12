'Bachchhan Paandey': Akshay Kumar-Jacqueline's Romance Seen In New Song 'Heer Raanjhana'

The upcoming action comedy Bachchhan Paandey is one of the most awaited Bollywood movies of the year, The film stars Akshay Kumar in a fierce avatar as he plays the role of a gangster. While the film is less than a week away from its release, the makers are keeping viewers entertained with regular updates and songs. Several songs from the film are already topping the playlists of music buffs. The makers recently released yet another romantic melody Heer Raanjhana that features Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez's romance against the backdrop of Rajasthan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar recently unveiled Bachchhan Paandey's new track Heer Raanjhana. The song saw Akshay Kumar's character's romantic side, which is very different from his role in the film. The melodious track showcased Bachchhan Paandey's love story with a modern girl named Sophie, who eventually gets killed, through which, it can be speculated why a simple man chose the path of crime.

Sharing the song, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Bachchhan Paandey aur Sophie, jaise ho koi bhaukal jodi, dekhiye inki love story, Heer Raanjhana song out now!" The latest song Heer Raanjhana is composed by Amaal Malik, who also crooned the melody along with Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Kumar penned the lyrics of this soothing song.

Earlier, the makers released the song Meri Jaan Meri Jaan, which featured a romance between Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar. The song made it to the trending list with millions of listeners tuning to it on YouTube. The track currently has over 44 million views. B Praak crooned the melody while Jaani penned its lyrics. Watch the music video here.

Details about Bachchhan Paandey

Bachchhan Paandey is set in the backdrop of Rajasthan and is helmed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Akshay Kumar, playing the role of a gangster, who aspires to become an actor. Kriti Sanon essays the role of a journalist, who wishes to direct films someday.

The movie also features Arshad Warsi as Kriti Sanon's associate and Jacqueline Fernandez as Bachchhan Paandey's love interest. Pankaj Tripathi, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra and more could be seen playing pivotal roles in the upcoming film. The movie is one of the most awaited films of the year and is set to hit theatres on March 18.

(Image: @akshaykumar/Instagram)