Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Bachchhan Paandey, which will hit theatres on 18 March 2022. The film's song, Saare Bolo Bewafa, has been garnering a lot of attention. The song is crooned by B Praak, while it is penned and composed by Jaani.

Akshay Kumar shows off some amazing dance moves as he accuses his friend's ex-girlfriend of cheating on him as part of the storyline. The song features the romance between Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, who also plays a pivotal role in the forthcoming film.

Kriti, Akshay and Arshad grooves on 'Saare Bolo Bewafa'

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she, along with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is seen on the balcony, grooving to the song, Saare Bolo Bewafa. Kriti looked gorgeous in a brown coloured dress, while Arshad opted for a black coloured shirt paired with pants and Akshay Kumar wore a white shirt with black pants. Sharing the video, the Luka Chuppi actor wrote in the caption, "Saare Bolo Bewafa!! Are you tripping on this song too?? @arshad_warsi @akshaykumar @jacquelinef143 (sic)".

The video was definitely a treat to fans and Kriti's comment section is proof. One wrote, "OMG Kriti mam big fan of yours. I am 12 years old and love you so much (sic)". A second user quipped, "That excitement on their faces", while several others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Akshay promotes 'Bachchhan Paandey' on 'TKSS'

Recently, Akshay promoted his song Bewafa from his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey, on The Kapil Sharma Show. Bewafa has been doing the rounds on social media since its release. Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay explained the meaning of Bewafa. He dropped a video also featuring Kapil Sharma.

The clip starts with Kapil saying, "If you trust some and he breaks your trust, then he is bewafa." Akshay quips, "anyone could be a traitor, including their close friends, family, acquaintances or those who work for them." In the end, the Toilet actor says, "Mere life ka bewafa hai, Kapil.” Soon after that, Kapil pretends to walk away and says, "Ainvayi…". After that, the duo grooves to the song.

