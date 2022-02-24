Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar Looks Terrific In Gangster Avatar In 'Maar Khayegaa' Song

Akshay Kumar's upcoming action-comedy Bachchhan Paandey has created a huge buzz on social media, with its recently released trailer showcasing Kumar in a never seen before gangster avatar alongside Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and more. Further piquing audiences' excitement ahead of the film's release, makers have dropped a new track Maar Khayegaa, which introduces Kumar's gangster hero perfectly.

The upbeat track opens up with Kumar's grand entry as he takes on a group of people single-handedly. The clip then pans to various high octane stunt scenes of Akshay as he creates fear in the minds of those who dare to come face to face with him. It has been crooned by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Vikram Montrose, who has also composed the peppy single.

Akshay Kumar looks fierce in Bachchhan Paandey's latest track Maar Khayegaa

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, February 24, the Sooryavanshi actor dropped the track's teaser and wrote, "#MaarKhayegaa, song out now! Holi pe Goli". Take a look.

The film is being directed by Farhad Samji, and also stars Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez and others in pivotal roles. The film's plot is said to revolve around a gangster, played by Kumar, who aspires to be an actor. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will play the role of a journalist, who wishes to become a film director. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is scheduled to release this Holi on March 18, 2022.

More on Akshay Kumar's work front

Akshay will be seen alongside Manushi Chillar in Prithviraj, which is slated to release on June 10 and will be helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. He will also appear in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff. Lastly, he has films like Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Selfiee, Oh My God 2, Gorkha in the pipeline.

