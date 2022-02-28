'Bachchhan Paandey': Akshay Kumar Starrer's Track ‘Meri Jaan Meri Jaan’ To Be Out Tomorrow

Actor Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are currently gearing up for their forthcoming action-comedy flick Bachchhan Paandey. The film is garnering a lot of attention ever since it was announced. Its recently released trailer showcases Akshay Kumar in a never seen before gangster avatar alongside Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra. The trailer has surely fueled fans' excitement levels.

The film is helmed by Farhad Samji and is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to hit the theatres on March 18. As the release date of the film is inching closer, the makers and the actors are leaving no stones unturned to promote their project. Recently, actor Akshay Kumar dropped the teaser of the first romantic track of the action drama film Bachchhan Paandey.

Akshay Kumar reveals teaser of latest romantic song Meri Jaan Meri Jaan

On Monday, actor Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and shared the teaser of his upcoming romantic number Meri Jaan Meri Jaan with Kriti Sanon. In the teaser clip, both the lead actors were seen in between the scenic location of a river, donned in twinning white coloured outfits. From the teaser, it's pretty evident that the song is going to be all about love and it will witness the sizzling chemistry of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. B-praak has voiced the soulful track and the lyrics are penned by Jaani. The official song will be out tomorrow at 11.30 am.

Sharing the teaser, the Bachchhan Paandey actor captioned the post as "जिस गाने के शब्द हो इतने प्यारे, उसे दिल को छू जाना ही है.

My favourite song #MeriJaanMeriJaan from #BachchhanPaandey out tomorrow at 11.30 am. #SajidNadiadwala @farhadsamji @kritisanon @jacquelinef143 @arshad_warsi @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @tseries.official #BhushanKumar @bpraak @jaani777 @azeemdayani @ganeshacharyaa"

Here take a look at Akshay Kumar's post-

As soon the Sooryavanshi actor shared the teaser, fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote "Lots of love sir "another wrote "Awesome."Whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

