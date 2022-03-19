2022 might not have started on a good note for the film industry as the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic led to postponements of movies, but cinema is bouncing back in style. Starting with the collections of films like Valimai, Bheemla Nayak, Gangubai Kathiawadi, the industry seems to have finally turned around after over two years of the pandemic, and the historic performance of The Kashmir Files was another indication of this. After a long time, numerous films are doing well together at the ticket windows, and the latest entrant to this is Bachchhan Paandey.

The film was expected to do well, considering its massy quotient and Akshay Kumar's star power. However, there were doubts over its performance as The Kashmir Files storm took over. The number of screens for the latter has grown to 4000, and there was no doubt that the Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty-starrer would be the first choice for the audiences.

Despite that, Bachchhan Paandey put up a fight and earned over Rs 13 crore at the box office.

Bachchhan Paandey box office day 1: Akshay Kumar film fights The Kashmir Files

Bachchhan Paandey, as per a report on Box Office India, 'surprised' the trade as it earned in the Rs 13-14 crore range on its opening day. There was not much buzz about the movie when the advance collections had opened, as it swung heavily in The Kashmir Files' favour, thus even this figure seemed far-fetched at that time. However, the Holi holiday seemed to have been a factor that helped in pulling this total up.

The film would have crossed the Rs 20 crore mark, if not for The Kashmir Files juggernaut. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial did better than Bachchhan Paandey as expected, and earned in the Rs 18-19 crore range for the fourth day in a row, as per early estimates.

It was obvious that The Kashmir Files would be the first choice for moviegoers, and Bachchhan Paandey the second choice, though it would have been vice-versa if not for the impact that the former was creating across the nation.

Bachchhan Paandey earned the best in the Mumbai circuit, as the performance in the Gujarat / Saurashtra belt helped the region mint Rs 5 crore. CPCI Rajasthan, Nizam / Andhra circuit also did well, but The Kashmir Files momentum was still ruling North India, the report added.

Bachchhan Paandey team in heavy promotions

Meanwhile, Akshay, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi have been involved in back-to-back promotions for the movie over the last few days. They have promoted the movie on TV shows, taken a train ride, visited theatres, film museums, apart from shooting reels of the songs of the film album.

The film traced the story of a gangster and a group of two who intend to make a film on him and get shocked by his ruthlessness to kill. The movie has been directed by Farhad Samji and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, among others.