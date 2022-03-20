'Bachchhan Paandey' Box Office, Day 2: Akshay's Film Drops Amid 'The Kashmir Files' Wave

For Akshay Kumar, the year has just started with the release of Bachchhan Paandey, as he gears up for six more releases in 2022. Has the actor got off the mark with the action-comedy or will he have to play the waiting game for the first success of the year? It is too early to say as the film completed two days at the box office on Saturday.

The film had taken a good opening on Friday, despite The Kashmir Files wave. The film, however, witnessed a drop in collections on day 2. All eyes will now be on Sunday, as it would give an indication of the direction that it would be heading.

Bachchhan Paandey Box Office Day 2

Trade pundits had not expected Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey to touch the Rs 13.25 crore figure it managed, as The Kashmir Files was ruling the roost, with 4000 screens and a tremendous response. The collections were termed as 'surprising' and the Holi festival was also cited as a factor that could have played a part in the collections.

On Saturday, the film, as per a report on Box Office India, minted around Rs 11 crore, as per early estimates. The drop took place due to more multiplex audiences going for The Kashmir Files, while the Gujarat/Saurashtra region, one of the best contributors of the Friday figure, fell.

The major collections seemed to be contributed by areas like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, where the Holi festivities tend to go on for more than a day. Punjab was another place where the collections dropped, the report added. The 2-collections thus were likely to be in the Rs 24-25 crore range.

Akshay Kumar's fans celebrate Bachchhan Paandey release

Fans of Akshay across the country went to watch the film in large numbers. They wore T-shirts bearing the film's dialogues like 'mujhe bhai nahi godfather bolte hai.' They held banners of the movie, cheered for him, and burst firecrackers at the theatres.

Akshay even conveyed his gratitude to them.

Glad you all had a good time, thank you @akkians_delhi https://t.co/cQgR5jlpxa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 19, 2022

Bachchhan Paandey movie

Akshay plays a gangster in the film, and the plot revolves around two people, played by Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi, intending to make a biopic on him. The movie features comic one-liners, high-octane action scenes, and more.

The movie has been helmed by Housefull 4 director Farhad Samji and it also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, among others.