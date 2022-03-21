'Bachchhan Paandey' Box Office, Day 3: Akshay Kumar's Film Fails To Grow As TKF Storms BO

Akshay Kumar has enjoyed an outstanding run at the box office over the past few years. The actor has delivered Rs 100-crore hits galore, and some of them had even touched the Rs 200-crore mark at the domestic windows. After a release on an Over-The-Top platform and one that did not live up to the expectations in theatres during the pandemic, he had bounced back with the grand success of Sooryavanshi on Diwali last year.

As Gangubai Kathiawadi did well at the ticket windows, providing an indication that the audiences were once again stepping out to the theatres, one would have expected Akshay's latest Bachchhan Paandey to follow suit. The massy quotient, one-liners, and typical Bollywood-style action were factors that would have ensured its success.

However, the movie has been impacted by The Kashmir Files storm. Bachchhan Paandey took a good start at the box office on day 1, which was also boosted by the festival of Holi. But the movie has failed to grow over the next two days.

Bachchhan Paandey Day 3 Box Office Collections

Bachchhan Paandey, as per a report on Box Office India, earned in the Rs 11.50-12 crore range on Sunday, as per the early estimates. Films releasing on Friday, often witnessed a minor drop on Saturday, as was the case with this film too, as it fell from Rs 13.25 crore on Friday to Rs 12 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

However, the jump that was commonly witnessed on Sunday, went missing for this action-comedy. As a result, the weekend collections of the movie are likely to be around Rs 37-38 crore. The collections were 'low', the report added.

It goes without saying that The Kashmir Files was the first-choice for the audiences, as the trade had predicted around Rs 28-30 crore for the movie on Sunday. It remained to be seen if Bachchhan Paandey could witness a turnaround.

Bachchhan Paandey to fail to hit Rs 100-crore club?

Gangubai Kathiawadi had also taken a similar first-weekend collection and went on touch the Rs 100-crore club. However, the Alia Bhatt movie had a largely solo run at the box office since there was no major competition. However, in Bachchhan Paandey's case, not only is The Kashmir Files ruling the roost, but Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli's RRR too hits the screens next weekend.

Akshay's film might find it hard to sufficient screens and footfalls to hit the three-figure mark.