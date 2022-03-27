'Bachchhan Paandey' Box Office, Day 9: Akshay Kumar Film Running On Minimal No Of Shows

Akshay Kumar has been one of the consistent performers at the box office over the past few years. The actor has been churning Rs 100-crore hits and even Rs 200-crore successes, and very few films of have failed to hit these milestones over the last decade.

However, two of his films have failed to create an impact over the last year. While Sooryavanshi was one of the biggest hits of the pandemic, with collections close to Rs 200 crore, the two theatrical releases on either side of the cop film left a lot to be desired at the ticket windows.

While Bell Bottom had released when the theatre industry was still in the recovery phase amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the failure of his latest Bachchhan Paandey has come at a time the film industry was looking set for a revival. The Kashmir Files storm definitely affected the film's prospects at the ticket windows and the latest release RRR has left very little chance for it to bounce back.

The film earned a minimal amount on its ninth days at the box office. The film is reported to have earned around Rs 50 crore at the domestic market, but it was running only in a few shows, which made it harder for it to add more.

Bachchan Paandey day 9 box office collections

A glimpse of the failure of Bachchhan Paandey was that a main cinema market like Mumbai had just 71 shows of the movie on its eigth day, as per a report on Sacnilk.

As per reports, Bachchhan Paandey could not even touch Rs 1 crore at the ticket windows on its ninth day. This was amid RRR's Hindi version earning Rs 24 crore and The Kashmir Files earning Rs 7.25 crore on its 16th day.

Saturday collections :



1. #RRR ( Hindi ) : 24cr nett

2. #TheKasmirFiles : 7.5cr nett

3. #BachchanPandey : 0.8cr nett



A good day at boxoffice . — ALLWood Reviews (@AllwoodReviews) March 27, 2022

The shows could be reduced even further if RRR and The Kashmir Files continue to bring in the audiences in the way it has been doing.

Akshay Kumar's films in 2022

Akshay will now set his sights on films like Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, which are also scheduled to release this year. The actor has faced ups and downs in his career several times, and fans would hope this was a rare phase from which he could bounce back.