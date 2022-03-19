Bachchhan Paandey Features At Times Square In New York On Release Day; Kriti Sanon Reacts

Promotions have been going on at a breakneck pace as Bachchhan Paandey released in theatres on Friday. While the lead actors Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi have been heavily involved in the promotions for the past few days. Right from visiting theatres to see crowd response for the advance bookings, to making appearances on numerous TV shows, they have not left any stone unturned to take their film to maximum people across the country.

While that would take care of the promotions in India, the film is also releasing abroad, and the team would hope that there are good footfalls there too. And the audiences in the United States of America would know about the action movie releasing, courtesy of its appearance at the Times Square in New York on release day.

Bachchhan Paandey shines at Times Square

One of the iconic places and tourist spots in New York, The Times Square, showcased the poster of Bachchhan Paandey. The poster featuring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon shined on one of the high rises of the popular commercial intersection.

Kriti Sanon expressed her excitement about the movie poster making it to the area, as she shared a photo on her Instagram stories. 'Times Square it is," she captioned the post along with celebratory emojis.

Bachchhan Paandey box office collections

The efforts taken by the team to promote the film paid dividends as the movie took a good opening at the box office on Friday. The film, which would have taken an impressive opening for its massy quotient and Akshay Kumar's star power, has been hit by The Kashmir Files storm at the ticket windows. The trade experts, thus, did not expect Bachchhan Paandey to open well as a majority of the screens were still screening The Kashmir Files, and the response was still good for it.

However, it 'suprised' the trade circles, by minting Rs 13.25 crore on Friday. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the collections of the movie would grow on Saturday and Sunday.

#BachchhanPaandey surprises, hits double digits on Day 1, despite [i] #TKF wave, [ii] limited showcasing and [iii] post-noon screenings due to #Holi festivities… #Mumbai, #Gujarat, mass pockets lead… Biz should grow on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 13.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/44iMaNcHux — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2022

Bachchhan Paandey plot, cast and crew

Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi's characters want to make a biopic on dreaded gangster Akshay Kumar's character, and the story revolves around the duo getting shocked by the details of his life story, and his ruthless killer avatar. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

The film has been directed by Housefull 4 fame Farhad Samji.