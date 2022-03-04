'Bachchhan Paandey' Gets U/A Certificate By CBFC, 3 Scenes Depicting Violence Cut

Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey is all set to release in theatres this Holi. Ahead of the movie's release The Central Board of Film Certification passed the film with a U/A certificate and made some minor modifications. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in lead roles. The movie is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda which itself was inspired by the 2006 South Korean movie A Dirty Carnival.

Bachchhan Paandey gets U/A rating by CBFC

Bachchhan Paandey is an upcoming action comedy-drama film that stars Akshay Kumar as a gangster. As per Bollywood Reporter, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed the movie with U/A rating 'Unrestricted with Caution', which means parental guidance is required for viewers under the age of 12. Additionally, three scenes from the action flick have been removed from the final cut. The first scene features gore and blood as someone is seen slitting a throat.

In another scene, a character is being stabbed, leading to a lot of blood oozing out. The CBFC members felt that the violence in both the aforementioned scenes was quite gory and the makers were asked to remove or modify the brutality in these scenes. The third cut was a double meaning dialogue related to the banana. The CBFC asked the makers to modify the dialogue, “Kabhi toh (kela) khaane ke liye bhi le liya kar”. The duration of Bachchhan Paandey is 149 minutes, meaning it is 2 hours and 29 minutes long.

The story of the movie follows a budding filmmaker Myra (Kriti Sanon) who wants to make a movie on gangsters. She chooses Bachchan Pandey (Akshay Kumar), who is a ruthless gangster, as her muse. She teams up with her brother (Arshad Warsi) to conduct research on him and interview him. But her secret attempts to conduct the research fails when she gets caught for snooping over him. The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Sanjay Mishra and Abhimanyu Singh in supporting roles.

The title of the movie was initially spelt Bachchan Pandey but was later changed to Bachchhan Paandey. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on January 22, 2021, but was postponed due to COVID-19 Pandemic. The film is slated to release theatrically on March 18, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar