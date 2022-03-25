'Bachchhan Paandey' Hits Milestone At Box Office At End Of Week 1 But Stays Low Overall

The past few weeks have been dominated by the talk around the success of numerous films. It started with films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Valimai and Bheemla Nayak, and later, it was about The Kashmir Files, while RRR was also expected to follow suit. Amid this, one film could not live up to the expectations, Bachchhan Paandey.



There were high hopes from the Akshay Kumar-starrer, but the movie seems to have faced the brunt of a wrong timing for its release. The action comedy also starring Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, among others recently completed one week at the box office and reportedly hit the Rs 50-crore mark. However, the movie might not be able to add much amid The Kashmir Files still doing well, and the majority of the audiences likely to choose RRR over the next few days.

Bachchhan Paandey Week 1 box office collections

Bachchhan Paandey, as per a report on Koimoi, has earned around Rs 50 crore at the end of its first week at the box office. The film had taken a good start on Friday with Rs 13.25 crore coming in, and even trade analysts had expressed surprise at the figure amid The Kashmir Files wave. However, it failed to grow from there, earning Rs 12 crore over the next two days and ending at Rs 37.25 crore by the end of the first weekend.

However, the movie then witnessed single-digit figures, falling as much as Rs 4 crore and earned around Rs 3 crore each over the next few days to hit the Rs 50-crore mark.

The film would have done much better if not for The Kashmir Files, and the attention now moves towards its release on Over-The-Top platforms. The Farhad Samji directorial is likely to head for an online release within a month, the report added.

Akshay Kumar goes through mixed phase at box office amid upcoming releases

Akshay's run of films during the COVID-19 era have been mixed. His first film during the pandemic, Laxmii, released directly on OTT, and largely received negative reviews. His next Bellbottom released in theatres, but earned around Rs 30 crore, which was termed decent by pandemic standards. He bounced back with Sooryavanshi, which earned close to Rs 200 crore at the box office.

His Atrangi Re also released online, where he had a comparatively smaller role.

The start of the year might not have been good, but Akshay has multiple films releasing this year, including Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu and the Khiladi star will pin his hopes on them.