Actor Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming action comedy film Bachchan Pandey. The film is helmed by Farhad Samji and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to hit the screens on March 18. Bachchan Pandey stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles along with Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi, and Prateik Babbar in supporting roles.

As the release date of the highly anticipated film is inching closer, makers and the cast are leaving no stones unturned to create a massive buzz around the film. The film's promotion is in full-swings. It is garnering a lot of attention with the fans curious to know it is a remake of which south film.

Bachchhan Paandey is remake of which movie?

As per various sources, Bachchan Pandey is inspired by Thala Ajith's Veeram. Veeram was released in 2014 and it is a Tamil action comedy film helmed by Siva and produced under the banner of Vijaya Productions. The film stars Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah in lead roles, with a supporting cast including Vidharth, Bala, Santhanam, Nassar, Pradeep Rawat and Atul Kulkarni. The film was a hit and had a terrific response at the box office. It also received a good response from the critics and a big thumbs up from the movie buffs.

For the unversed, Veeram was remade in the Telugu language with the title Katamarayudu in the year 2017 with Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Hassan as the lead actors. It is also remade into Kannada with the title Odeya, with Darshan in the lead. And now, its Hindi version is all set to entertain the audience.

Bachchhan Paandey poster

On Thursday, February 17, Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle and shared a much intriguing poster of his upcoming movie Bachchhan Paandey. In the poster, the actor could be seen looking fierce as ever. Seated on a bike like a gangster, Akshay's character's look is completed with a band wrapped on his sleeves. Akshay rugged bear look is dropping hints about his action-packed role in the film. Actor Kriti Sanon on the other hand is seen sitting behind Akshay holding a gun in her hand.

Sharing the post, Akshay captioned the post as "#BachchhanPaandey ke najar ke teer aur @kritisanon ki holi pe goli. Fasten your seatbelts…iss baar kuchh alag hi maza aane wala hai. Trailer out tomorrow! (sic)"

Here take a look-

Image: Instagram@akshaykumar