Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchhan Paandey is garnering a lot of attention ever since it was announced. The makers of Bachchhan Paandey have recently dropped the trailer from the forthcoming film which features Akshay Kumar's signature comic finesse and Arshad Warsi's top-class act. The trailer of the film presents a high voltage tale of action, comedy, and crime. The film is all set for release in theatres this Holi, March 18, 2022.

Kriti Sanon calls Bachchhan Paandey 'a super fun ride'

Recently, Kriti Sanon, who will be seen playing a pivotal role in Bachchhan Paandey, took to her official Twitter handle and dropped a video featuring her, Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar. The video sees Kriti recording her fun times with co-stars Akshay and Arshad during the shoot. The trio could be seen having a ride on an open jeep in the middle of a desert with 'Maar Khayegaa' song being played in the background.

This film has literally been a super fun ride!! 🥳 With my partners in crime, 2 of the most entertaining people I’ve ever met! @akshaykumar sir and @ArshadWarsi ! 🤪👻💕

I hope you guys enjoy it as much as we did!

#BachchhanPaandey

18th March pic.twitter.com/EflExC7fEM — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) February 26, 2022

UP Police spreads awareness against crime with Bachchhan Paandey twist

Earlier, UP Police lauded the trailer of Bachchan Pandey as they took to their official Twitter handle and dropped a video that has some glimpses of the film's trailer with background music. The description reads, "UP Police Studio presents Reel Life Cut to Real Life. UP Police wrote with the video, "भाई हो या गॉडफादर, भौकाल और भय सिर्फ़ क़ानून का चलेगा! #ArmslengthFromCrime", meaning, "Brother or Godfather, fear and fear will only follow the law." The clip also has a mention of some of the places in UP which have high-crime rates like Shamli, Auraiya, Sambhal, Firozabad, Saharanpur, etc, with some blurry glimpses of the criminals.

क्या बात👏🏻 👏🏻👏🏻

ये तो सच है कि क़ानून आगे, बाक़ी सब पीछे!

Hats off to your creativity @UPPolice. Hope you like and watch our creativity on the big screen👍🏻 #BachchhanPaandey https://t.co/EivaFfw9nF — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 26, 2022

Soon after this, Akshay Kumar also lauded UP Police as he reshared the video on his Twitter handle. The Sooryavanshi actor wrote, "क्या बात ये तो सच है कि क़ानून आगे, बाक़ी सब पीछे! Hats off to your creativity @UPPolice. Hope you like and watch our creativity on the big screen #BachchhanPaandey."

Image: Twitter/@Kriti Sanon