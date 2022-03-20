'Bachchhan Paandey': Kriti Sanon Shares Fun BTS Glimpses With Akshay Kumar, Arshad On Sets

Kriti Sanon was most recently seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and others in the latest Bollywood film, Bachchhan Paandey. The actor took to her social media account to share some fun glimpses into her time on the sets of the film as she uploaded images from behind the scenes of the movie. The film was helmed by Farhad Samji, who is well-known for his work on films including Housefull 4.

Kriti Sanon shares BTS pictures from Bachchhan Paandey sets

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram account on Sunday and posted several images with her co-stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. She mentioned she was taking a trip down memory lane and had a 'blast' shooting the film. She mentioned it was one of her 'most fun film schedules' as she wrote, "Going down the memory lane. BTS Dump! What a blast we had shooting this film. One of my most fun film schedules. I guess that reflects on-screen eventually". The images saw Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar playing a game, as Kriti was seen with a tennis ball in her hand. She was also seen behind the camera and enjoying some goofy moments with her co-stars.

Have a look at the pictures here

The recently released film created a lot of buzz even before its release and its songs attracted the attention of the audience. The song Saare Bolo Bewafa was received well by fans and several netizens began recreating the actors' steps and uploading videos online. The actors also took on the challenge and grooved to the foot-tapping beats of the song. They received heaps of love and praise for their moves and were lauded in the comments section.

More about Bachchhan Paandey

The recently released Bollywood film is all about Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi's characters, who must make a biopic on Kumar's character. They are seen witnessing his ruthless killer avatar and are rather shocked by his day-to-day life. Apart from the much-loved trio, the film also sees Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhimanyu Singh, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Prateik Babbar, Sanjay Mishra and others taking on pivotal roles.

