Actor Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon have kickstarted the promotions of their upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey. The film directed by Farhad Samji is slated to release theatrically on March 18. Just ahead of the release, the two stars have started promoting the film in style.

Apart from Akshay and Kriti, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in a key role. For the unversed, the film is the official remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram. Pictures of the two stars promoting the film have gone viral on social media and the two are exulting the oomph and panache while promoting their highly anticipated film.

Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon kickstart Bachchhan Paandey promotions

Kriti Sanon shared the pictures from the promotions on her Instagram that left the fans stunned with their dressing styles. Kriti Sanon looks absolutely stunning in a short pink bodycon dress while Akshay looked dashing in a blue suit. Along with the post, Kriti wrote, Bachchan & Myra! Promotions in style!! #BachchhanPaandey #HoliPeGoli 18th March 2022!! @akshaykumar @nadiadwalagrandson." As soon as the post went live, fans from all over flocked the post to express their excitement and love for the upcoming movie.

While some hailed the two stars for their stellar acting in the trailer, the other was quite intrigued by Akshay's acting like a gangster in the film. For the second day promotions, Kriti looked ravishing in a pink floal saree while accesorising it with a bun and red rosses pinned on it which just added that perfect touch of tradiytional beauty. On the other hand, Akshay kept it simple in just blue shirt and jeans.

A day earlier, the makers had shared a new song from the film titled Saare Bolo Bewafaa. Just like Akshay's acting which is top-notch, the song also showed several aspects of his fierce gangster character in the film.

Meanwhile, the upcoming crime thriller is touted to revolve around a gangster, played by Kumar, who aspires to be an actor. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will portray a journalist, who wishes to become a filmmaker and struggles to know more about Akshay's past to document his journey. Along with her partner Arshad Warsi, she goes to make a film on the life of gangster Bachchhan Paandey. Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen playing the love interest of the gangster. The film also cast Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi, Abhimanyu Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Mishra, and more. The movie is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and will hit the theatres on March 18, 2022.



IMAGE: Instagram/KritiSanon